On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s new album tackles the pressures of being so firmly in the public eye since she was 14, but it also shows that her love of music-making has in no way diminished
In 2020, the pandemic put an abrupt end to Billie Eilish’s world tour, finishing after just three dates, with the result that she and her producer brother Finneas returned to Los Angeles and – much to their own surprise, as there hadn’t been a plan for it – began making a new record together, recorded, not in their parents’ bungalow home, where their first album had been made, but in Finneas’s new home studio, encouraged...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interview: Musician Rónán Ó Snodaigh on finding a different route
The traditional musician and Kíla frontman used the lockdown to explore a different approach to music with his latest album, a collaborative effort with producer Myles O’Reilly
Album reviews: Lump, Prince, Melojann
Two acclaimed singer/songwriters and a long-buried album by a late R&B legend are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Valentia puts classical style into the Wild Atlantic Way
The Chamber Music on Valentia festival has unveiled an enticing line-up of online concerts for this month’s event
Rhythm Nation: Strange Boy picks the playlist
The Limerick-native rapper chooses the ten tracks that mean the most to him