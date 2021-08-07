Subscribe Today
On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s new album tackles the pressures of being so firmly in the public eye since she was 14, but it also shows that her love of music-making has in no way diminished

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
7th August, 2021
On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish: possessed of the necessary weaponry to withstand the onslaught of the world’s attention. Picture: Icon

In 2020, the pandemic put an abrupt end to Billie Eilish’s world tour, finishing after just three dates, with the result that she and her producer brother Finneas returned to Los Angeles and – much to their own surprise, as there hadn’t been a plan for it – began making a new record together, recorded, not in their parents’ bungalow home, where their first album had been made, but in Finneas’s new home studio, encouraged...

