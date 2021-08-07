On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish

In 2020, the pandemic put an abrupt end to Billie Eilish’s world tour, finishing after just three dates, with the result that she and her producer brother Finneas returned to Los Angeles and – much to their own surprise, as there hadn’t been a plan for it – began making a new record together, recorded, not in their parents’ bungalow home, where their first album had been made, but in Finneas’s new home studio, encouraged...