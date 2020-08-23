Off Message: Music to no one’s ears

The other day, I found myself considering booking tickets for a micro-music festival in Westmeath in late August. I didn’t know much about the line-up. I wasn’t acquainted with the venue. And the price tag for the three-day tickets, dining and ‘premium’ accommodation was more than €650, which seemed extortionate.

But then, I justified, wasn’t it a miracle that the festival was on at all? Wouldn’t it be worth...