Neil Hannon interview: ‘I really want to concentrate on this life, what I have left of it’
Ahead of the release of the Divine Comedy’s greatest hits, mainman Neil Hannon is taking stock of the band’s three decades of existence – a reflective mood brought into stronger focus by the recent death of his father
To get to Neil Hannon’s house in Kildare, you have to drive through the flat lands of the county, down the M4 and onto country roads that are featureless and grey, flanked by fields, bungalows and a sense that all life is here – but it’s going at a gentle and unshowy pace.
It’s all a far cry from the Hannon who stamped himself onto the public consciousness almost three decades...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around