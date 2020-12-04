Subscribe Today
Music

Nadine O’Regan: Damien Dempsey reminds us of the power of live music

After nearly a year starved of live gigs, the virtual Other Voices festival brought the genius of the singer-songwriter fresh to my ears

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
4th December, 2020
Damien Dempsey, sturdy of voice with passion undimmed, performing for Other Voices

Are you allowed to write a love letter to a musician if you’re a mature, responsible adult with a mortgage – and not, say, a teenager with a crush? It’s been a while since I’ve scribbled band names on a school pencil case or contemplated putting up a poster of a favourite artist on a bedroom wall. But last Wednesday evening, I was reminded of the power of live music and the passion it can...

