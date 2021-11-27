Music: A new spin on classics for vinyl lovers
After a tough year, you might be tempted to treat yourself or a loved one to a luscious box set this coming festive season. If so, here are a few contenders
“Everybody had a hard year,” as John Lennon sang on I’ve Got a Feeling from Let It Be (of which more later). So, I think the vinyl lover in your life (even if that’s you) deserves a bit of pampering this festive season. Thankfully there is, as ever, a dizzying array of deluxe vinyl reissues, expanded editions and box sets out there right now, vying to tempt and torment the collector. Below are just a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around