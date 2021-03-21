Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

MayKay interview: ‘There were a couple of nights in Dingle when I went back to my room and had a little weep’

The former Fight Like Apes and Le Galaxie singer says that presenting RTÉ’s Other Voices served as a powerful catharsis for her in the time of lockdown

Andrea Cleary
21st March, 2021
MayKay interview: ‘There were a couple of nights in Dingle when I went back to my room and had a little weep’
Mary-Kate Geraghty, better known to the public as MayKay. Photo: Bryan Meade

“Conas atá an misneach?” It’s a greeting that reaches beyond the usual “How are you doing?" or ”How’s it going?“. When we say: “Conas atá an misneach?”, we are asking: “How’s the courage?”

It’s a fitting phrase for these times, when courage is needed more than ever. President Michael D Higgins certainly thought so when he named his...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Rhythm Nation: Brídín picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 4 hours ago
Brian Crosby left one of Ireland’s most successful groups, Bell X1, to become a soundtrack/ambient composer

Album reviews: Brian Crosby, [Indistinct Chatter] and For Those I Love

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 4 hours ago
The ConTempo Quartet will perform Haydn’s Seven Last Words to be streamed online. Photo: Mark Stedman

Classical Notes: It’s only Words as Drogheda brings Haydn’s work to life

Music Dick O'Riordan 4 hours ago
Celine Byrne in La Bohème, which can be streamed straight into our homes from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Classical Notes: Byrne all set for an emotional return as Puccini’s Mimi

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1