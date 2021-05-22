Maximum Bob: Dylan at 80

Sara Keating

My parents lived in San Francisco in the early 1970s. They were hippies. They did tantric workshops, took trips into the desert, played guitar, ate macrobiotic food, and all the rest of it. When they returned to Ireland, they brought music with them, but they were committed Leonard Cohen fans more than Dylanites.

Still, the old record player in the family kitchen had a few Dylan vinyls hiding underneath its hood....