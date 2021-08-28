Lyra interview: ‘Don’t show up to our festivals, don’t show up to our shows, if you can’t show up for us when we need you’
Like every other performing artist, Cork singer-songwriter Lyra saw the wheels knocked off her live career by the pandemic restrictions. With a frustrating delay in reopening the sector, she is turning to work abroad, including as a talent show judge on Virgin Media. The trouble is, she hates to leave
When I meet Irish singer-songwriter Lyra in a suite at Dublin’s Hard Rock Hotel, she’s beaming, having just come from some promotional work for her new Virgin Media television show. We take a seat on the rooftop garden in the hot sunshine, open some fizzy drinks, and agree that “this is class”: getting back to work, seeing people in real life, a sense of normality. And no, the rooftop garden doesn’t hurt....
