Loah interview: ‘The 1920s was similarly explosive to what we’re living through now’

When Loah answers the phone late on a Thursday evening, she’s just arrived home from work. It wasn’t a long day in a music studio or even shooting a television show (more on her venture with RTÉ later), but a shift in a pharmacy that has her so exhausted.

“It’s been . . . intense,” she laughs, her smile almost audible over the line.

Loah (real name Sallay-Matu Garnett)...