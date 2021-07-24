Loah interview: ‘The 1920s was similarly explosive to what we’re living through now’
The Irish-Sierra Leonean singer-songwriter Loah has created a collection of songs using poetry from Yeats, Eva Gore-Booth and other Irish poets of the 1920s
When Loah answers the phone late on a Thursday evening, she’s just arrived home from work. It wasn’t a long day in a music studio or even shooting a television show (more on her venture with RTÉ later), but a shift in a pharmacy that has her so exhausted.
“It’s been . . . intense,” she laughs, her smile almost audible over the line.
Loah (real name Sallay-Matu Garnett)...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Classical Notes: A miracle for Rattle, but misery for most British musicians
The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions are causing such disruption to British players that many are contemplating a move to Europe, or even a change of career
David Kitt interview: ‘I was trying to connect with a time that was simpler’
In early 2020, the acclaimed singer-songwriter was set to move to Australia – but then the pandemic struck. Now he has responded by revisiting his creative past, reworking 20 songs from his back catalogue
Rhythm Nation: Caimin Gilmore picks the playlist
Caimin Gilmore of Crash Ensemble and Sun Collective chooses the tracks that are inspiring him right now
Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist
The musician from Scullion chooses that songs that have inspired him over the years