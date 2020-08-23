Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life according to Mabel: the billions-streaming pop star on confidence and creativity

Pop phenomenon Mabel had a stellar debut in 2019 with her hit Don’t Call Me Up, and her blend of R&B and pop comes with a deeply personal sense of self

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
23rd August, 2020
Pop phenomenon Mabel, who grew up in a household where it was common to wake up in the morning and happen across members of Massive Attack or Sugababes popping in for a coffee

The title of R&B singer Mabel’s biggest hit is Don’t Call Me Up. As a song, one which has been streamed on Spotify more than 600 million times, it’s a play-on-repeat pop masterpiece. As a lyric symbol for this interview, it’s also sadly apt.

There has to be a kind of cosmic irony in the fact that, in the wake of hours spent peaceably online, as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Lemon Twigs, Erasure, Glass Animals

The NYC siblings, electropop pioneers and British psych-poppers are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Classical Notes: A ray of hope from Berlin on full-capacity concert halls

Latest research from Germany has found that venues can open for performances if certain stipulations are adhered to

Dick O'Riordan | 3 hours ago

Off Message: Music to no one’s ears

Is it too much to ask our government ministers to sing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to the latest Covid-19 containment rules?

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago