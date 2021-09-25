James Vincent McMorrow interview: ‘I want to be able to give this body of work its full life’

Like most of us, James Vincent McMorrow has a few items in his house that remind him of the 18 months of the pandemic. In fact, as we speak, a lockdown project is right behind him. “I painted this room three times until I found the colour I liked,” the musician laughs, gesturing to his nattily grey walls dotted with small picture-frames. “It was one of 47,000 lockdown projects. It was like: ‘If I keep...