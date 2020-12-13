Interview: Rosie Carney on how recording a cover of The Bends helped her through lockdown

Just as the first nationwide lockdown commenced last March, a relatively unfamiliar 20-something Anglo-Irish singer-songwriter abandoned the sessions for her second record. She decided instead to cover in its entirety one of the best known, critically acclaimed and influential albums of the past 30 years – The Bends by Radiohead.

Fearless? Foolish? Or the most realistic thing to do when life’s rug is sharply pulled from under your feet?

“Recording my second album went...