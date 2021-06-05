Interview: Noel Gallagher on a high flying decade

Three days after the Beatles released Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967, Noel Thomas David Gallagher was born in Manchester. The producer of that epoch-defining album and so-called fifth Beatle, George Martin, would later emphatically say, “I consider Noel to be the finest songwriter of his generation.”

George Martin’s grandiose words wouldn’t exactly be shared by everybody. “In an American magazine I was voted The Most Overrated Guitarist of the...