Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Interview: Noel Gallagher on a high flying decade

The former Oasis star has released an impressive double album to mark his first ten years as a solo artist. While some fans may feel his outfit can’t match the swagger of Oasis, Noel is happy that he thought of a ‘great title’

Eamon Sweeney
5th June, 2021
Interview: Noel Gallagher on a high flying decade
Noel Gallagher is still feuding with his brother Liam, but the pair founded another company this year, so an Oasis reunion may not be out of the question

Three days after the Beatles released Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967, Noel Thomas David Gallagher was born in Manchester. The producer of that epoch-defining album and so-called fifth Beatle, George Martin, would later emphatically say, “I consider Noel to be the finest songwriter of his generation.”

George Martin’s grandiose words wouldn’t exactly be shared by everybody. “In an American magazine I was voted The Most Overrated Guitarist of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Greg Dowling and Shane Johnson of Fish Go Deep. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Rhythm Nation: Greg Dowling of Fish Go Deep picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
Jaime Martín, chief conductor of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, will take part in a celebration of Beethoven at the NCH

Classical Notes: Nine symphonies play in nine cities for Beethoven Day

Music Dick O'Riordan 6 days ago
Moby’s Reprise offers sonic pleasantries with few surprises

Album reviews: Black Midi, Moby, Twenty One Pilots

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 6 days ago
Dani Larkin is set to release her new album, Notes For A Maiden Warrior, on June 18. Picture: Sarah Pannasch

Dani Larkin interview: ‘When you’re playing music with other people, there’s nowhere else to be’

Music Andrea Cleary 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1