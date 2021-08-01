Interview: Musician Rónán Ó Snodaigh on finding a different route

The American essayist Rebecca Solnit has written about the pleasures of solitude, of separation from the online grid, of how she once travelled the world without feeling the need to click, scroll and swipe every few minutes.

Similarly, last year, the Irish musicians Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly put up digital “gone fishing” signs, packed up a car with musical instruments and retreated to a remote cottage in Co Kildare. The motivation, says Ó...