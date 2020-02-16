Interview: Jafaris helps put Irish rap on the map

Talk to anybody familiar with Jafaris and the same phrase emerges — ‘star quality’. Since his breakout EP Velvet Cake in 2018, the Dublin-based rapper has received wide-spread acclaim for his dynamic live performances, slick visual aesthetic and versatile vocals. When we meet for coffee in Dublin’s city centre, he’s taking a break from the studio where he’s finishing up work on his next single. There’s no rest for Jafaris, and in 2020 he’s...