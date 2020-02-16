Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Interview: Jafaris helps put Irish rap on the map

The rapper’s debut LP Stride was widely praised for its lustrous hooks, encompassing smooth R&B tinges, deft vocal flows and a hint of gospel. But after securing his Irish fan base, the Dublin-based artist nominated for an RTÉ Choice Music Prize is now setting his sights overseas

16th February, 2020
Jafaris: ‘We’re the first generation of hip-hop, urban, black people making this kind of music in Ireland.’ Picture: Tobi Isaac-Irein

Talk to anybody familiar with Jafaris and the same phrase emerges — ‘star quality’. Since his breakout EP Velvet Cake in 2018, the Dublin-based rapper has received wide-spread acclaim for his dynamic live performances, slick visual aesthetic and versatile vocals. When we meet for coffee in Dublin’s city centre, he’s taking a break from the studio where he’s finishing up work on his next single. There’s no rest for Jafaris, and in 2020 he’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Nada Surf, Nathaniel Rateliff and Ash

Nada surf show no signs of slowing down with a catchy album that will defy your inner cynic

John Walshe | 3 hours ago

Untitled

Fidelio, Beethoven’s only opera, was not well received by contemporary audiences, but it has come to be regarded as a core masterpiece

Dick O'Riordan | 3 hours ago

Album reviews: Green Day, Tame Impala and Marc Almond

US punk-pop titans swerve politics in favour of feelgood songwriting, but the results are strangely unsatisfying

Tony Clayton-Lea | 1 week ago