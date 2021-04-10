Interview: Imelda May on stepping outside her comfort zone

People decide to get their fortunes told for all sorts of reasons. In Imelda May's case, she was on the streets of New Orleans when a woman wearing a top-hat called her over to have her tarot cards read. Bemused, but interested, May took a seat.

"I rocked up to her and a card came out," May recalls. "The woman looked at it and said, 'What does that look like to you?' I said, 'It's...