Interview: Imelda May on stepping outside her comfort zone

Realising that the music she was making no longer challenged or excited her, singer/songwriter Imelda May changed her her life and let her creativity be exposed in new ways

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
10th April, 2021
Imelda May: ‘Writing and music is an outlet for me. Without it, I don‘t think I could exist.’ Photo: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock

People decide to get their fortunes told for all sorts of reasons. In Imelda May's case, she was on the streets of New Orleans when a woman wearing a top-hat called her over to have her tarot cards read. Bemused, but interested, May took a seat.

"I rocked up to her and a card came out," May recalls. "The woman looked at it and said, 'What does that look like to you?' I said, 'It's...

