Interview: Hip hop artist God Knows

“It’s been an amazing year so far,” Munyaradzi GodKnows Jonas, better known to his friends and fans as God Knows, beams at the start of our conversation. “I feel kind of guilty for saying it. I’m talking strictly musically for myself and for my peers, but it’s one of those years where no one could have predicted this.”
We’re speaking just before God Knows enters...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team