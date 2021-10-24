INO seeks young participants for new opera

Irish National Opera is recruiting young performers from Kildare and Meath to take part in a full-staged production of a brand new world premiere opera titled Horse Ape Bird. This is a newly commissioned work, written by David Coonan and Dylan Coburn Gray and conducted by Elaine Kelly.

Late next month, INO will select up to 40 young people to take part in the chorus. Then in the new year an intensive process of music...