How Taylor Swift abandoned pop to deliver the pivotal album of her career

As Taylor Swift trades in her highly stylised stadium-pop sound for a softened, indie soundscape on her ‘quarantine album’ Folklore, the old Taylor is certainly not dead, as she declared on her 2017 revenge single Look What You Made Me Do. She’s simply hitting the same marks – heartache, rejection, self-sabotage, starry-eyed romance – from a more resigned perspective.
Much like a Beyoncé album, a Taylor Swift release is an event. Arriving...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team