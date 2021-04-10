Getting schooled by Grammar: Hannah Reid interviewed
After years of feeling belittled in a predominantly male business, Hannah Reid decided enough was enough and, with her band London Grammar, has produced a record that confronts sexism in the music industry
Minutes into talking with Hannah Reid, the lead singer with London Grammar, it becomes obvious – à la that famous line in the incendiary speech by Peter Finch in the movie Network – that she is ‘not going to take this anymore’. ‘This’, she clarifies, is music industry misogyny, and London Grammar’s new album, Californian Soil, is the manifestation of her resistance.
“Being a woman in the music industry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Interview: Imelda May on stepping outside her comfort zone
Realising that the music she was making no longer challenged or excited her, singer/songwriter Imelda May changed her her life and let her creativity be exposed in new ways
Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory
A full-blown concert of the legendary opera La Bohème for an online audience was more intimate and moving than many a live performance
Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist
The Cork-based singer-songwriter picks the tunes that mean the most to him
Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed
Battered and bereft from their loss of live performances due to lockdown, Dublin pop-dance outfit are climbing from the canvas with a sparkling new EP, Forever Girl