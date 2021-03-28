Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed

Fall down, get up. Repeat all day, every day – until the day arrives when you wake feeling, for no apparent reason, sad, downhearted, on the verge of tears. Like their contemporaries, peers, friends and competitors, Dublin’s Wild Youth know that feeling. For such a performance-based music act, not being able to gig is surely like having a leg chopped off?

“Both legs,” says the band’s lead vocalist Dave Whelan with a gallows-humour...