Fontaines DC: the Dublin punks taking the world by storm

Whenever the Covid-19 dust settles, the producers of RTE’s Reeling In The Years may struggle to visually document 2020. Amid the inevitable grim footage of deserted city centres and queues outside supermarkets, a clip from Fontaines DC’s performance in Kilmainham Gaol should be included as an inspiring example of a band getting on with it and making the best of an extraordinary situation.

