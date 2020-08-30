Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

First, we take Berlin

Acclaimed Irish band Wyvern Lingo have relocated from Dublin to the German capital, where support for artists is plentiful and creative careers are taken seriously

30th August, 2020
Karen Cowley, Saoirse Duane and Caoimhe Barry of Wyvern Lingo have set out on a new adventure in Berlin

Talking to artists about emigration in 2020 feels a little like Groundhog Day. The first time round – for this generation at least – was during the 2008 financial crisis, when young artists had little choice but to leave Ireland in search of viable careers. The movement rate of young creatives to artistic hubs such as Berlin has remained largely stable ever since.

Karen Cowley, one-third of the Choice Prize-nominated band Wyvern Lingo, speaks to me over...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Classical Notes: NCH chief leaves a fine legacy and a partly realised vision

National Concert Hall chief executive Simon Taylor is leaving the organisation after nine largely impressive years in the job

Dick O'Riordan | 4 hours ago

Album reviews: Katy Perry, My Sweet Beloved, Angel Olsen

The Californian pop princess returns to the fray with a solid offering, a Dublin post-punk group arrives on the scene, and the US singer-songwriter gets intimate

Tony Clayton-Lea | 4 hours ago

Rhythm Nation: SYML

The Seattle singer-songwriter shares

Andrew Lynch | 4 hours ago