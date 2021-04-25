Fears interview: Not afraid to make a noise
Constance Keane, who performs as Fears, is about to release her first solo record with her record company Tulle, a women-led collective that was founded as a space for gender inclusivity and marginalised voices
Riot Grrrl was the 1990s punk movement that saw feminist bands form in response to the misogyny of the rock scene. Since the 2010s, the movement has had a resurgence, moving away from the third-wave feminism that formed it, and more towards gender-inclusivity, paying particular mind to trans and non-binary people, and to intersectional feminist politics.
I am reminded of these tenets of the Riot Grrrl movement when I speak to Constance Keane this week....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: Our French connection brings rich rewards for talented Irish musicians
Percussionist Caitriona Frost is the winner of the Music Performance Residency 2021-22 in the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris
Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist
The bodhrán player with the traditional quintet from Antrim picks the tunes that have inspired him
Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland
The Welsh singer in gospel/R&B mode; a seventh album from the Irish singer/songwriter and an electronic/jazz release from 1986 are this week’s picks
Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar
Folk songs by way of North Carolina and Limerick, a new album from the Liberties singer/songwriter and an electronic/pop trio’s third record are all reviewed this week