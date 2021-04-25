Fears interview: Not afraid to make a noise

Riot Grrrl was the 1990s punk movement that saw feminist bands form in response to the misogyny of the rock scene. Since the 2010s, the movement has had a resurgence, moving away from the third-wave feminism that formed it, and more towards gender-inclusivity, paying particular mind to trans and non-binary people, and to intersectional feminist politics.

I am reminded of these tenets of the Riot Grrrl movement when I speak to Constance Keane this week....