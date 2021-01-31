‘Even hearing the sound system felt nostalgic’
The compilers of a new report on stricken performers during the pandemic were left ‘in tears’ by testimonials from artists
“A glimmer of hope.” That’s how one musician described being offered the chance to perform on stage again in 2020 as part of a government initiative, which offered funding to Irish venues to create live-streamed gigs.
A new report, set to be published tomorrow, outlines the perspective of dozens of Irish musicians, technicians and crew members who have suffered the ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as their work prospects have fallen away...
