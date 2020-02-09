Sunday February 9, 2020
Elbow’s Guy Garvey: ‘There’s never been a better time to be a musician’

The singer is well aware of the privilege that his success with the British band Elbow has brought – which is why he puts it to good use by tackling challenging topics on the band‘s new album, Giants of All Sizes

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
9th February, 2020
Guy Garvey: ‘All good music is folk music at the end of the day. If it connects with people, then it’s the folk of the time, from hip hop all the way through to electronica’

"Of course I didn't vote for Boris Johnson. His racist mutterings end with people being beaten in the streets."

Guy Garvey pauses for breath. But he's not done yet. "There needs to be a kindness in politics. There needs to be a kindness in leadership that spreads throughout society. We need that leader that comes along every hundred years and cleans up all the fucking mess because it's got to the point where we only...

