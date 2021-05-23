Dylan at the movies: a troubadour made for the silver screen
From Sam Peckinpah to Martin Scorsese, innumerable directors have reached for a Bob Dylan tune when they want to add an extra layer of 1960s counter-culture authenticity to their films
There are few people who can say they have both a Nobel Prize for Literature and an Oscar. Just two, as it happens. George Bernard Shaw and Bob Dylan.
Shaw, who won his golden statue for writing Pygmalion in 1939, was the leading dramatist of his age so he might have expected the Swedish committee to eventually come knocking. Dylan, who won Best Original song for Things Have Changed on the Wonder Boys soundtrack 20...
