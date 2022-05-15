Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: Sweden’s ‘queen of cool’ makes her Dublin debut

Over the years, our National Symphony Orchestra has accompanied many magical sopranos such as Kiri Te Kanawa, Angela Gheorghiu and Joan Sutherland. One name that’s eluded them up to now is the glorious Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter – but soon that will be put right.

Von Otter became famous around the same time as Abba and her career has been just as enduring. The Stockholm woman was dubbed “the queen of...