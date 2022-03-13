Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: Paula Murrihy shines in Carmen, a sizzling Spanish extravaganza

Carmen at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin last week was a colossal production, almost overwhelming in scope, with visuals that at times threatened to swallow up the iconic storyline itself: the famous tale of an independent Spanish gypsy and the soldier who pursues her, first premiered in Paris 147 years ago.

The production, a collaboration between Irish National Opera (INO) and two major US companies (Opera Philadelphia and Seattle Opera) and featuring...