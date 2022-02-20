Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: INO gets back on track with an Irish Carmen

There have, alas, been many significant non-runners and fallers in planned concerts in recent times, with promoters and musicians having to take painful hits of one kind or another. However, it is comforting to see Irish National Opera’s production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, which seemed under threat for a while before Christmas, back on track for four performances at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin on March 7, 9, 11 and 12.

