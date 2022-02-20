Subscribe Today
Music

Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: INO gets back on track with an Irish Carmen

Irish National Opera’s production of Georges Bizet’s beguiling opera will be staged four times at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next month

Dick O'Riordan
20th February, 2022
Paula Murrihy will perform as Carmen in the opera at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next month

There have, alas, been many significant non-runners and fallers in planned concerts in recent times, with promoters and musicians having to take painful hits of one kind or another. However, it is comforting to see Irish National Opera’s production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, which seemed under threat for a while before Christmas, back on track for four performances at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin on March 7, 9, 11 and 12.

