Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: Galway promises that Cellissimo will be magnifico

Cellissimo was one of the great exciting and innovative events planned for the ill-fated 2020 Galway Europe Capital of Culture festival, which never happened – not as intended, anyway. The intended project bristled with interesting music and concepts and those who put it together were left in despair by the arrival of the pandemic.

But that was way back then. This is the here and now, and Music for Galway and its eternally energetic director Anna...