Declan O’Rourke interview: ‘After years of seeing myself as a songwriter, I realised that I was just a creative person’

During lockdown, singer-songwriter Declan O’Rourke found himself writing stories rather than lyrics. And the story he had to tell on the Great Famine has turned into a fascinating historical novel, The Pawnbroker’s Reward

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
13th November, 2021
Author and singer-songwriter Declan O'Rourke. His album Chronicles of the Great Irish Famine ‘was a labour of love over about 17 years’. Picture: Michael Dillon

When Declan O'Rourke was a small child, there was an old woman who lived near him. He used to avoid her because she’d send him to the shops for her over and over again. “She was a colourful woman and an invalid: she had one boot bigger than the other,” he says. When he sat down to write a song about her one day as an adult, he found that he wasn’t writing a song,...

