Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

David Gray interview: ‘All that matters is the thing you’re doing and how much heart, energy and creativity you’re giving it’

He should be on his 20th anniversary White Ladder tour right now, but with that on hold, the singer-songwriter has taken the opportunity to release a new record, one that has an Irish connection

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
27th February, 2021
David Gray interview: ‘All that matters is the thing you’re doing and how much heart, energy and creativity you’re giving it’
David Gray: ‘The resource of music as a means of achieving some kind of escape has become more intense’

David Gray has a rebuttal to make, and it's about his hair. "It hasn't thinned!" Gray laughs. "I just want to point that out."

This interjection comes when we're in the middle of discussing a lyric on Gray's new album. The track in question, Dares My Heart Be Free, dwells on uncertainty and ageing, and is composed of lines that gesture towards the passing of the seasons and, yes, the thinning of hair.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fiachra Garvey, pianist and founder of West Wicklow Festival which will be streamed online this year. Photo: Alan Place/Press 22.

Classical Notes: Pianist Garvey leads us to West Wicklow, via Berlin

Music Dick O'Riordan 6 days ago
Stephanie Rainey: No Cowboy is the first of four tracks she plans to release throughout 2021 and then collect on an EP. Picture: Dan Linehan

Rhythm Nation: Stephanie Rainey selects the songs

Music Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
The Vespertine Quintet play at De Barra’s in Clonakilty

‘Even hearing the sound system felt nostalgic’

Music Nadine O’Regan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1