David Gray interview: ‘All that matters is the thing you’re doing and how much heart, energy and creativity you’re giving it’

David Gray has a rebuttal to make, and it's about his hair. "It hasn't thinned!" Gray laughs. "I just want to point that out."

This interjection comes when we're in the middle of discussing a lyric on Gray's new album. The track in question, Dares My Heart Be Free, dwells on uncertainty and ageing, and is composed of lines that gesture towards the passing of the seasons and, yes, the thinning of hair.

...