Dani Larkin interview: ‘When you’re playing music with other people, there’s nowhere else to be’

There’s a serene presence to Dani Larkin when she logs on to our early-morning Zoom call: cross-legged, a cup of steaming tea in hand, framed by the soft light of the net-curtained windows in her Belfast home. But there is excitement, and a little nervous energy, when she speaks about releasing her debut album next month.

“I am getting nervous now, I have to admit,” she laughs. “It’s my first album, so I...