Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cyne of the times

A simple switch of one vowel is proving to make all the difference for Dublin electronica artist Peter Fleming, aka Cynema

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
2nd February, 2020

“I say: ‘Cynema’. They say: ‘With a Y!’”

In a coffee shop in Dublin city centre, Peter Fleming grins as he describes a number of his recent conversations with talent scouts at Ireland Music Week. For the past few years, Fleming has been quietly making an impression in the Irish music scene, creating songs under the moniker Cinema.

The trouble was, no one could find the releases he was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Kesha, Smoke Fairies and Isobel Campbell

Kesha returns to her roots, delivering a kaleidscopic take on post-modern pop

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Album reviews: Pet Shop Boys, Halsey, Ben Watt

The British melancholic dance-pop legends are still bringing it after 35 years

Tony Clayton-Lea | 1 week ago

Young orchestras get set for weekend blast at NCH

With the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras celebrating its 25th birthday, the cream of Ireland’s young musicians will be in the spotlight on February 8

Dick O'Riordan | 1 week ago