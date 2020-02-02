Cyne of the times

“I say: ‘Cynema’. They say: ‘With a Y!’”
In a coffee shop in Dublin city centre, Peter Fleming grins as he describes a number of his recent conversations with talent scouts at Ireland Music Week. For the past few years, Fleming has been quietly making an impression in the Irish music scene, creating songs under the moniker Cinema.
The trouble was, no one could find the releases he was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team