CMAT interview: ‘The character is a coping mechanism. If I didn’t have that, I’d lose my mind’
Ciara Marie Alice Thompson, the self-styled ‘Global Celebrity Teen Pop Sensation’, is making waves with her unusual but catchy hybrid of pop and country
When chatting to Ciara Marie Alice Thompson, it can be difficult to know where Thompson ends and CMAT begins.
CMAT is Thompson’s gobby, funny and sometimes tragic musical incarnation, who sings country-tinged pop music that cuts to the heart. CMAT is the artist who describes herself on Twitter as a “Global Celebrity Teen Pop Sensation From Ireland” – capital letters very much intended. Thompson, meanwhile, is the mastermind behind it all: the 24-year-old, Dublin-based singer-songwriter...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘Even hearing the sound system felt nostalgic’
The compilers of a new report on stricken performers during the pandemic were left ‘in tears’ by testimonials from artists