Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

CMAT interview: ‘The character is a coping mechanism. If I didn’t have that, I’d lose my mind’

Ciara Marie Alice Thompson, the self-styled ‘Global Celebrity Teen Pop Sensation’, is making waves with her unusual but catchy hybrid of pop and country

Andrea Cleary
7th February, 2021
CMAT interview: ‘The character is a coping mechanism. If I didn’t have that, I’d lose my mind’
Ciara Marie Alice Thompson, or CMAT: ‘Cowboys, KFC: all of these references are tools that I use to bring the circus to town.’ Photo: Sarah Doyle

When chatting to Ciara Marie Alice Thompson, it can be difficult to know where Thompson ends and CMAT begins.

CMAT is Thompson’s gobby, funny and sometimes tragic musical incarnation, who sings country-tinged pop music that cuts to the heart. CMAT is the artist who describes herself on Twitter as a “Global Celebrity Teen Pop Sensation From Ireland” – capital letters very much intended. Thompson, meanwhile, is the mastermind behind it all: the 24-year-old, Dublin-based singer-songwriter...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Vespertine Quintet play at De Barra’s in Clonakilty

‘Even hearing the sound system felt nostalgic’

Music Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1