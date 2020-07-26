Classical Notes: Youth is no setback as soprano scoops €15,000 prize

It wasn’t a shock. It wasn’t a surprise. But, nevertheless, it was unexpected. Dublin soprano Ava Dodd seemed far too young to scoop an award as big and prestigious as the annual €15,000 RDS Music Bursary. But she has just done so, and the RIAM student is just 21 years old. The award is one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Dodd’s precocious talent has been well flagged in the...