Classical Notes: Why are world-class musicians being paid a pittance?

After a six-month inquiry in Britain, a House of Commons committee has called for a 50/50 split between artists and record labels, and fairer streaming conditions. But will the report be acted upon?

Dick O'Riordan
25th July, 2021
Tasmin Little, the well-known violinist, revealed last year that she had been paid just £12.34 by Spotify for five to six million streams of her recordings

I often wonder how much Irish singers and musicians make from Spotify in any given year. Once, this streaming service was regarded as an industry saviour in the face of global digital piracy. Now it’s accused of ripping off the people who actually make music, composers, songwriters and performers.

The Spotify controversy really achieved lift-off in Britain last year, following outrage when the brilliant violinist Tasmin Little (no stranger to this country) revealed...



