Classical Notes: Wexford reimagines cancelled festival online with ‘crisis formula’

The pandemic has had countless low points, but one or two accidental highs as well. Last Monday, Wexford Festival Opera gave way to the inevitable and announced that it was re-routing its entire 2020 programme to next year. On Tuesday, the government announced it was providing the Arts Council with a top-up of €25 million to try and sort out the cultural chaos that has mercilessly shrouded the country.

How that is to be managed is...