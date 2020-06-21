Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Wexford reimagines cancelled festival online with ‘crisis formula’

For eight days in October, Wexford Festival Opera will present a carefully curated selection of singing and stage events, viewable from home

21st June, 2020
2
American soprano Lisette Oropesa will perform in an online concert for Wexford Festival Opera

The pandemic has had countless low points, but one or two accidental highs as well. Last Monday, Wexford Festival Opera gave way to the inevitable and announced that it was re-routing its entire 2020 programme to next year. On Tuesday, the government announced it was providing the Arts Council with a top-up of €25 million to try and sort out the cultural chaos that has mercilessly shrouded the country.

How that is to be managed is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Neil Young, John Legend and Phoebe Bridgers

Caution is advised with Neil Young’s legendary ‘lost’ album

Tony Clayton-Lea | 6 hours ago

Coulter’s Celtic Thunder firm loses nearly €640,000 in 2019

Singing and stage show group co-created by Phil Coulter to launch new tour in the autumn

Barry J Whyte | 6 hours ago

Classical Notes: Ode to Joy set to ring out nationwide

Beethoven’s signature opus will be performed from the steps of the NCH and online as a tribute to healthcare workers on June 21

Dick O'Riordan | 1 week ago