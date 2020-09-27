Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Wexford lets audience decide best ending for opera

Composer Andrew Synnott’s new opera, which is based on Shakespeare’s poem What Happened to Lucrece, will be screened by RTÉ online and will give audiences the chance to vote for one of three different endings

27th September, 2020
2
Rory Musgrave is cast in What Happened to Lucrece by Andrew Synnott, which will be screened daily on October 13-15 at 8pm at RTE.ie/Culture

Composers are not genetically programmed to sit still, and definitely not during an apocalyptic crisis. Or, let’s put it another way – not allowed to do nothing, even in a lockdown.

Andrew Synnott has built an international reputation since his co-founding of Crash Ensemble back in 1997 and his influence on the Irish and international scenes ever since as musician, conductor, arranger, artistic director and now composer is immensely impressive.

This year, he was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pillow Queens on why they’re no poster girls for progress

The Irish band’s eagerly-awaited new album In Waiting is yet another reminder that they’re anything but standard-bearers for a supposedly brave new Ireland

Dave Hanratty | 8 hours ago

Album reviews: Sufjan Stevens, Jónsi, Public Enemy

The US songwriter offers a pale reflection of former glory, an Icelandic legend answers our prayers, and the rap veterans pump up the heat

Tony Clayton-Lea | 8 hours ago

Rhythm Nation: Junior Brother picks his favourite tunes

Junior Brother, the alternative folk singer from Kerry, lists the tracks that he takes inspiration from, along with his reasons why

Andrew Lynch | 8 hours ago