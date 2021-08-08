Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing

Director Rosetta Cucchi is determined to make a splash with a programme of more than 50 separate events this October

Dick O'Riordan
8th August, 2021
Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing
Rosetta Cucchi has amassed an agenda of more than 50 separate events, many of them with live audiences that adhere to the social restrictions of the day.

For opera fans who are down in the dumps and suffering from aria deprivation, there is no better person to provide a mighty injection of good cheer than Wexford Festival Opera’s Rosetta Cucchi. The Italian dynamo gives the air of an Olympic sprinter willing to ignore the starting pistol just to get the 70th festival off to a belter, and put Wexford opera right back where it belongs – out front.

There is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Roisin Dwyer’s radio show Rip It Up goes out every Wednesday night on 103.2 Dublin City FM.

Rhythm Nation: Roisin Dwyer selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 9 hours ago
Billie Eilish: possessed of the necessary weaponry to withstand the onslaught of the world’s attention. Picture: Icon

On top of the world: the dizzying ascent of pop sensation Billie Eilish

Music Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Myles O’Reilly, producer, and Rónán Ó Snodaigh, traditional musician, collaborated to produce Ó Snodaigh’s solo album Tá Go Maith

Interview: Musician Rónán Ó Snodaigh on finding a different route

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Even from beyond the grave, Prince is a funk/soul force to be reckoned with

Album reviews: Lump, Prince, Melojann

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1