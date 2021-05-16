Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera set to return on a high

The event's artistic director Rosetta Cucchi is rising to the challenge posed by Covid-19 to produce a fresh and memorable 70th anniversary festival

Dick O'Riordan
16th May, 2021
Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera set to return on a high
Rosetta Cucchi, executive director of Wexford Festival Opera: 'Live audience numbers for festival performances will be at a reduced capacity, but this will not dampen the excitement'

Wexford Festival Opera has been out of the news and under the radar for some time – and who could possibly blame it, such is the uncertainty about just about everything that matters in putting an annual opera festival in place.

For starters, the ancien regime that thrived under the stewardship of David Agler has departed into the sunset and his successor as artistic director, Rosetta Cucchi, must have felt that she had been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rachel Kelly, the Irish soprano, will open the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival

Classical Notes: Listen out for musical delights in Wicklow

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago
Van Morrison: his new album displays an innate understanding of what swings with unusually direct lyrics

Album reviews: Van Morrison, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Sufjan Stevens

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Adrian Crowley: a musician who is in it for the long haul

Interview: Adrian Crowley on his ninth album and getting back on the road

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Owen McLoughlin, one half of the multi-award-winning Irish printmakers Jando: ‘Music and art are inextricably linked’

Rhythm Nation: Jando picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1