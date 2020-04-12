Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Wexford Factory helps young singers to spread their wings

The initiative will serve as a training ground for vocalists to land smaller roles in Wexford Festival Opera productions

12th April, 2020
2
Juan Diego Florez and Diana Damrau in a Metropolitan Opera production of La Traviata

Early this September – hopefully – 12 young Irish or Irish-based singers will take part in one of the most exciting developments at Wexford Festival Opera for many years. And it won’t even be staged during the festival itself, but before rehearsals start for the 13-day event.

The introduction of what is called the Wexford Factory aims to provide the singers – five men and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Ezra Furman, Lucinda Williams, Laura Marling

A TV show soundtrack and two confessional albums from female singer-songwriters are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Classical Notes: In an uncertain world, musicians count the huge cost of coronavirus

The mass shutdown of the entertainment industry, along with everything else, has left most classical musicians in this country living from hand to mouth

Dick O'Riordan | 1 week ago

Album reviews: Dua Lipa, Margaret Glaspy, Pearl Jam

Pop perfection from a true star, an earnest misfire from an experimenting songwriter, and a collaborative effort from 1990s legends

Nadine O’Regan | 1 week ago