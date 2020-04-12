Classical Notes: Wexford Factory helps young singers to spread their wings

Early this September – hopefully – 12 young Irish or Irish-based singers will take part in one of the most exciting developments at Wexford Festival Opera for many years. And it won’t even be staged during the festival itself, but before rehearsals start for the 13-day event.
The introduction of what is called the Wexford Factory aims to provide the singers – five men and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team