Classical Notes: Valentia puts classical style into the Wild Atlantic Way

There was a time, many moons ago, when Valentia Island was deemed so remote that it squeezed into the Dublin headlines only when the great Kerry midfielder Mick O’Connell, a Valentia native, turned up at Croke Park to collect another All-Ireland medal.

Those were the halcyon years when Gaelic footballers knew how to pluck the ball from the sky, unlike today’s masters of the hybrid game. O’Connell was the ultimate stylist, admired even...