Classical Notes: Soprano O’Leary puts finishing touch to Wexford Carols

There’s nobody that works harder or digs deeper than soprano Caitriona O’Leary when it comes to sorties into Ireland’s medieval music. The Donegal-born singer sieves meticulously and relentlessly though time for fragments of interest that can improve our scant knowledge. This was achieved with remarkable skill and tenacity in 2020 with The Red Book of Ossory, a project with her early music group Anakronos, which used the sounds of written words and manuscripts to reimagine...