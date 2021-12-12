Classical Notes: Soprano O’Leary puts finishing touch to Wexford Carols
Donegal-born singer’s album Strange Wonders: The Wexford Carols II uses research and ‘speculative reconstruction’ to set medieval texts to music
There’s nobody that works harder or digs deeper than soprano Caitriona O’Leary when it comes to sorties into Ireland’s medieval music. The Donegal-born singer sieves meticulously and relentlessly though time for fragments of interest that can improve our scant knowledge. This was achieved with remarkable skill and tenacity in 2020 with The Red Book of Ossory, a project with her early music group Anakronos, which used the sounds of written words and manuscripts to reimagine...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around