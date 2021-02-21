Subscribe Today
Music

Classical Notes: Pianist Garvey leads us to West Wicklow, via Berlin

Fiachra Garvey of West Wicklow Festival is advertising his event with a streamed concert from the German capital

Dick O'Riordan
21st February, 2021
Classical Notes: Pianist Garvey leads us to West Wicklow, via Berlin
Fiachra Garvey, pianist and founder of West Wicklow Festival which will be streamed online this year. Photo: Alan Place/Press 22.

Here’s a good idea: do yourself a favour and book in for a brilliant concert by West Wicklow Festival this evening. It is not, of course, the real deal up-close-and-personal experience that we all miss so much, but it’s a great opportunity nevertheless to avail of an online performance from Berlin that is being streamed directly to us via the world famous Deutsche Grammophon company, the hallmark of classical music excellence.

...

