Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: Our oldest chamber festival gets a new name

After having its 50th anniversary celebrations laid waste by Covid-19, Great Music in Irish Houses is back wit a rebrand as the Dublin International Chamber Music Festival

Dick O'Riordan
6th June, 2021
Classical Notes: Our oldest chamber festival gets a new name
Elizabeth Hilliard appearing at Kilmainham Gaol. The soprano will perform as part of the Dublin International Chamber Music Festival. Picture: Mark Stedman

Ireland’s oldest chamber music festival has changed its name “to allow for a more diverse platform for performances”. Originally named Music in Great Irish Houses, it subtly transformed the emphasis nine years ago by calling itself Great Music in Irish Houses. Now it has made a not-so-subtle shift to become the Dublin International Chamber Music Festival, emphasising perhaps the fact that it is – and has been for half a century – the biggest music...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Andy Killian and siblings Abbey and Arann Blake make up Pretty Happy

Rhythm Nation: Pretty Happy

Music Andrew Lynch 1 day ago
Crowded House’s pop music dynamic here is as perfect as it is rapturous on their first album in ten years

Album reviews: Crowded House, Wolf Alice, Black Pumas

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 day ago
Noel Gallagher is still feuding with his brother Liam, but the pair founded another company this year, so an Oasis reunion may not be out of the question

Profile: Noel Gallagher on a high flying decade

Music Eamon Sweeney 2 days ago
Greg Dowling and Shane Johnson of Fish Go Deep. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Rhythm Nation: Greg Dowling of Fish Go Deep picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1