Classical Notes: OperaVision puts Europe’s young fans on the right track

Freeview streaming platform OperaVision showcases opera, music theatre and ballet from 28 theatres in 17 countries

Dick O'Riordan
20th June, 2021
A livestream of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor from the Staatsoper Hambur as part of Operavision

In a strange sort of perverse way, opera has jumped into the news as never before because of its absence. Through invention and innovation, our own Irish National Opera company has made a resounding impact during the past year in keeping us in the loop through virtual performances.

Another great source of operatic entertainment has come from Europe itself in the shape of OperaVision, a freeview opera streaming platform showcasing opera, music theatre and ballet...

