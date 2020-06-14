Classical Notes: Ode to Joy set to ring out nationwide

Beethoven got a raw deal for his 250th anniversary this year. Major festivals everywhere had lined up tributes of one kind or another, but then the pandemic wrecking-ball made a mess of everything.
But all is not lost, and soon all of Ireland can take part in a massive national outreach of appreciation for our healthcare heroes, by performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy in tandem with a live streamed concert from the steps...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team