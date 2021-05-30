Classical Notes: Nine symphonies play in nine cities for Beethoven Day
The RTÉ NSO and chief conductor Jaime Martín will perform Beethoven’s Second Symphony and the Coriolan Overture at the NCH on June 6 as part of a Europe-wide celebration of the composer’s birth 250 years ago
RTÉ partners with ARTE, the European culture channel, on Sunday, June 6, for Beethoven – The European Tour: Nine Symphonies, Nine Cities, a broadcast of all nine Beethoven symphonies from nine European cities.
Included is the RTÉ NSO and chief conductor Jaime Martín performing the Second Symphony and the Coriolan Overture at the NCH. This performance, presented by Mary Kennedy, will be broadcast on June 6 at 2.10pm to coincide with its broadcast on ARTE...
