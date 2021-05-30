Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: Nine symphonies play in nine cities for Beethoven Day

The RTÉ NSO and chief conductor Jaime Martín will perform Beethoven’s Second Symphony and the Coriolan Overture at the NCH on June 6 as part of a Europe-wide celebration of the composer’s birth 250 years ago

Dick O'Riordan
30th May, 2021
Classical Notes: Nine symphonies play in nine cities for Beethoven Day
Jaime Martín, chief conductor of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, will take part in a celebration of Beethoven at the NCH

RTÉ partners with ARTE, the European culture channel, on Sunday, June 6, for Beethoven – The European Tour: Nine Symphonies, Nine Cities, a broadcast of all nine Beethoven symphonies from nine European cities.

Included is the RTÉ NSO and chief conductor Jaime Martín performing the Second Symphony and the Coriolan Overture at the NCH. This performance, presented by Mary Kennedy, will be broadcast on June 6 at 2.10pm to coincide with its broadcast on ARTE...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Greg Dowling and Shane Johnson of Fish Go Deep. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Rhythm Nation: Greg Dowling of Fish Go Deep picks the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 2 hours ago
Moby’s Reprise offers sonic pleasantries with few surprises

Album reviews: Black Midi, Moby, Twenty One Pilots

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 2 hours ago
Dani Larkin is set to release her new album, Notes For A Maiden Warrior, on June 18. Picture: Sarah Pannasch

Dani Larkin interview: ‘When you’re playing music with other people, there’s nowhere else to be’

Music Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
Bob Dylan during the recording of Bringing It All Back Home in New York in 1965. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives

Bob Dylan: the ‘ragged clown’ who never stopped shifting shape

Music Graeme Thomson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1